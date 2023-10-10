Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $730,000 for a single-family residence

1070 Spencer Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,141-square-foot house built in 1950 has changed hands.

The property located at 1070 Spencer Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 21, 2023, for $730,000, or $640 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a garage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,297-square-foot home on King Street in Santa Rosa sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,172-square-foot home at 806 Wright Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $711,000, a price per square foot of $607. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Nason Street in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,176-square-foot home was sold for $645,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

