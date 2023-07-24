Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $731,000 for a house

The property located at 2363 Maria Luz Court in Santa Rosa was sold on July 5, 2023. The $731,000 purchase price works out to $522 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,400 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,148-square-foot home at 2390 Julio Lane in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $553. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,240-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $569. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,148-square-foot home on Valley West Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $588. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.