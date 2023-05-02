Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $735,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,548-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 2005 Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2023, for $735,000, or $475 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,594-square-foot home was sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $445.

In February 2023, a 1,415-square-foot home on Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $509.

A 1,319-square-foot home at 2337 Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $493.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.