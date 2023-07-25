Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $736,000 for a single-family home

A spacious house located at 324 Ridgway Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,050-square-foot property, built in 1937, was sold on July 7, 2023, for $736,000, or $359 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the home features a detached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,969 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,560-square-foot home at 1252 Morgan Street in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $647,000, a price per square foot of $415. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Morgan Street in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 2,315-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $389. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,281-square-foot home on Denton Way in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $457. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.