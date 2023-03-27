Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $740,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 3519 Santiago Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 1, 2023. The $740,000 purchase price works out to $494 per square foot. The house, built in 2019, has an interior space of 1,498 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,962-square-foot home on Randon Way in Santa Rosa sold for $827,500, a price per square foot of $422.

On Hopper Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,984-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $403.

A 1,618-square-foot home at 2259 Chancery Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $377.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.