Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $744,545 for a single-family residence

2622 Wild Bill Way (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 2622 Wild Bill Way in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 31, 2023 for $744,545, or $359 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 2,075 square feet. This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,343-square-foot home at 1918 Goldpan Way in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Goldpan Way in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,343-square-foot home was sold for $683,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,866-square-foot home on Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $685,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

