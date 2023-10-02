Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $746,000 for a duplex

615 Nason Street (Google Street View)

The property located at 615 Nason Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 18, 2023 for $746,000, or $418 per square foot.

The two-unit house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,784 square feet. This single-story duplex comprises a total of four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is one fireplace. Additionally, the house includes an attached three-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,680-square-foot home on Slater Street in Santa Rosa sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 2,200-square-foot home was sold for $721,500, a price per square foot of $328. The home has 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,564-square-foot home at 1650 Beaver Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $371. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

