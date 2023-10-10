Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $747,000 for a single-family residence

1853 Slater Street (Google Street View)

A 983-square-foot house built in 1937 has changed hands.

The property located at 1853 Slater Street in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 20, 2023. The $747,000 purchase price works out to $760 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home features an attached garage.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,858-square-foot home at 683 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,328-square-foot home on Slater Street in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $441. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Orchard Street in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,199-square-foot home was sold for $643,000, a price per square foot of $536. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

