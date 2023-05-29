Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $749,932 for a house

A spacious house located at 4087 Arlington Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 3,060-square-foot property, built in 1983, was sold on May 12, 2023. The $749,932 purchase price works out to $245 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a detached garage, and five parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 3.7-acre lot.

