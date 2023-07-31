Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $750,000 for a condominium

The property located at 304 Rockgreen Place in Santa Rosa was sold on July 12, 2023 for $750,000, or $471 per square foot. The condominium, built in 1970, has an interior space of 1,591 square feet. This condominium has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a garage. In addition to its sizable 1-square-foot lot size, the property's backyard offers a pool.

