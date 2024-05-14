Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $750,000 for a single-family home

3444 Montgomery Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,227-square-foot house built in 1956 has changed hands.

The property located at 3444 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 26, 2024, for $750,000, or $611 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The property's lot measures 6,534 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In April 2023, a 1,600-square-foot home on Hermit Way in Santa Rosa sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $438. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Midway Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 3,290-square-foot home was sold for $1,455,000, a price per square foot of $442. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,736-square-foot home at 185 Yulupa Circle in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $420. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.