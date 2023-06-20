Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $750,000 for a single-family home

A 1,723-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The property located at 2475 Rudesill Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on May 30, 2023. The $750,000 purchase price works out to $435 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,894-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,240-square-foot home at 2469 Meda Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $694,545, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,277-square-foot home on Citrine Way in Santa Rosa sold for $642,000, a price per square foot of $503. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,386-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.