Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $755,000 for a single-family home

1231 Janet Way (Google Street View)

A 1,554-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands.

The property located at 1231 Janet Way in Santa Rosa was sold on March 19, 2024, for $755,000, or $486 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In October 2023, a 1,188-square-foot home on Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,123-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,388-square-foot home at 3621 Hoen Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $610,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.