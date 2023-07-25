Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $760,000 for a house

The property located at 2172 Wolfberry Way in Santa Rosa was sold on July 7, 2023 for $760,000, or $430 per square foot. The house, built in 2007, has an interior space of 1,769 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property is situated on a lot spanning 3,524 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,386-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,398-square-foot home at 2234 Linwood Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $512,000, a price per square foot of $366. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,560-square-foot home on Allan Way in Santa Rosa sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

