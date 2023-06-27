Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $770,000 for a duplex

The spacious property located at 2246 Mission Boulevard in Santa Rosa was sold on June 7, 2023. The $770,000 purchase price works out to $370 per square foot. The house, built in 1962, has an interior space of 2,080 square feet. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.