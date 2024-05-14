Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $773,500 for a 2-bedroom home

A spacious house located at 437 Benjamins Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 2,096-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on April 22, 2024.

The $773,500 purchase price works out to $369 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. Additionally, the house includes a detached garage. The property's lot measures 0.6-acre square feet in area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In October 2023, a 1,560-square-foot home on Hansen Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $513. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Cheryl Court in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,477-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,410-square-foot home at 4771 Granada Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $567. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.