Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $775,000 for a 3-bedroom home

1124 Lance Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 1124 Lance Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 1,255-square-foot property, built in 1941, was sold on Aug. 22, 2023, for $775,000, or $618 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Tammy Way in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 894-square-foot home was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,198-square-foot home at 1485 Tammy Way in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $501. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,582-square-foot home on Clover Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $417. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.