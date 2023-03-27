Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $779,000 for a two-bedroom home

A 1,718-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 233 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Feb. 27, 2023, for $779,000, or $453 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Valley Oaks Place in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $455.

On Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,211-square-foot home was sold for $607,000, a price per square foot of $501.

A 1,955-square-foot home at 7435 Birchbark Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $875,000, a price per square foot of $448.

