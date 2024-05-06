Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $790,000 for a 3-bedroom home

1228 De Meo Street (Google Street View)

A 1,674-square-foot house built in 1990 has changed hands.

The property located at 1228 De Meo Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024. The $790,000 purchase price works out to $472 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's lot measures 6,534 square feet square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Comalli Street in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,674-square-foot home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $370. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,674-square-foot home at 1233 Trombetta Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2024 for $689,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In January 2024, a 1,106-square-foot home on Trombetta Street in Santa Rosa sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $574. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.