Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $790,000 for a house

A house located at 422 Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,400-square-foot property, built in 1966, was sold on June 8, 2023, for $790,000, or $564 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,212-square-foot home on Garfield Park Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $829,000, a price per square foot of $375. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,400-square-foot home at 5107 Gold Lake Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $585,000, a price per square foot of $418. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Park Way in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,800-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $481. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.