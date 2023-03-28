Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $792,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,690-square-foot house built in 1991 has changed hands. The property located at 2268 San Miguel Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 1, 2023, for $792,000, or $469 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On San Miguel Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 2,095-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $391.

A 1,239-square-foot home at 1987 Seville Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $614,500, a price per square foot of $496.

In January 2023, a 1,618-square-foot home on Chancery Court in Santa Rosa sold for $610,000, a price per square foot of $377.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.