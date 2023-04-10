A 1,299-square-foot house built in 1996 has changed hands. The property located at 1430 Twilight Way in Santa Rosa was sold on March 23, 2023, for $795,000, or $612 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,795-square-foot home at 558 Caber Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $340.

In December 2022, a 2,876-square-foot home on Owl Light Terrace in Santa Rosa sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $342.

On Los Alamos Court in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,439-square-foot home was sold for $947,000, a price per square foot of $388.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.