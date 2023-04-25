Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $800,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 2376 Melbrook Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 4, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price works out to $442 per square foot. The house, built in 1957, has an interior space of 1,808 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 1,766-square-foot home on Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa sold for $1,058,181, a price per square foot of $599.

On Melbrook Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,693-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $346.

A 1,529-square-foot home at 1725 Solano Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $700,000, a price per square foot of $458.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.