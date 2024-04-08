Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $800,000 for a house

The historic property located at 306 Todd Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 15, 2024 for $800,000, or $780 per square foot.

The house, built in 1915, has an interior space of 1,025 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is situated on a lot spanning 19.0-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,940-square-foot home at 510 Todd Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a home on Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $280,000.

On Scenic Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,965-square-foot home was sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $392. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

