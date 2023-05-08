Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $805,000 for a 3-bedroom home

The property located at 1927 Calavaras Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2023. The $805,000 purchase price works out to $569 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,415 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,415-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $509.

In April 2023, a 1,548-square-foot home on Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $475.

A 1,594-square-foot home at 2413 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $710,000, a price per square foot of $445.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.