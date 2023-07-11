Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $805,000 for a duplex

A 2,264-square-foot house built in 1984 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1112 Suffolk Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 20, 2023, for $805,000, or $356 per square foot. This two-story home offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the house includes an attached three-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,534 square feet.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.