3-bedroom Santa Rosa home sells for $805,000

A house located at 1907 Diamond Court in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,260-square-foot property, built in 1955, was sold on March 20, 2023, for $805,000, or $639 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,402-square-foot home at 170 Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $715,000, a price per square foot of $510.

In December 2022, a 1,077-square-foot home on Will Scarlet Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $652,500, a price per square foot of $606.

On Grahn Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,673-square-foot home was sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $747.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.