Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $808,000 for a house

The property located at 3965 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 26, 2023. The $808,000 purchase price works out to $594 per square foot. The house, built in 1958, has an interior space of 1,360 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 0.7-acre.

