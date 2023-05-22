Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $810,000 for a house

The property located at 2323 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 2, 2023. The $810,000 purchase price works out to $537 per square foot. The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 1,509 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,374-square-foot home on Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $815,000, a price per square foot of $343.

On Canterbury Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,470-square-foot home was sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $449.

A 2,241-square-foot home at 2182 Warwick Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $361.

