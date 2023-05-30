Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $820,000 for a single-family residence

A spacious house located at 248 Folia Court in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,281-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on May 11, 2023, for $820,000, or $359 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. There's also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,464-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $427.

In December 2022, a 2,173-square-foot home on Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $400.

A 1,740-square-foot home at 4935 Rinwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $172.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.