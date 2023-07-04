Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $825,000 for a 2-bedroom home

A 1,659-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands. The property located at 6555 Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa was sold on June 16, 2023, for $825,000, or $497 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,401-square-foot home at 6596 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 1,665-square-foot home on Meadowridge Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $405. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.