Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $827,000 for a single-family home

A 1,716-square-foot house built in 1980 has changed hands. The property located at 2501 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 30, 2023. The $827,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In April 2023, a 1,548-square-foot home on Contra Costa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $475. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,680-square-foot home at 2555 Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Siskiyou Avenue in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,415-square-foot home was sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.