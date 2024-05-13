Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $828,500 for a single-family home

2612 Tamarisk Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 2612 Tamarisk Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 25, 2024.

The $828,500 purchase price works out to $529 per square foot.

The house, built in 1967, has an interior space of 1,566 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,454 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Neotomas Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2024 a 1,920-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $385. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,702-square-foot home at 2530 Tamarisk Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2024 for $695,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In October 2023, a 1,360-square-foot home on Cactus Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.