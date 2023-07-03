Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $835,000 for a 3-bedroom home

A 1,506-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The property located at 1516 Hexem Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 16, 2023. The $835,000 purchase price works out to $554 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. Situated on a spacious 6,098-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 2,045-square-foot home on Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hillside Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,764-square-foot home was sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,853-square-foot home at 2144 Beverly Way in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $991,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.