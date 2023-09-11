Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $835,000 for a house

3404 Parker Hill Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 3404 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 2,248-square-foot property, built in 1977, was sold on Aug. 22, 2023. The $835,000 purchase price works out to $371 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

On Sleepy Hollow Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,696-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $560. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,045-square-foot home on Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,199,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,830-square-foot home at 3516 Parker Hill Court in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $820,000, a price per square foot of $448. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.