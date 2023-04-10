Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $835,000 for a single-family home

A 2,095-square-foot house built in 1993 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2296 Brompton Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 23, 2023. The $835,000 purchase price works out to $399 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,870-square-foot home at 2321 Weatherby Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $675,000, a price per square foot of $361.

On San Miguel Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 2,095-square-foot home was sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $391.

In February 2023, a 1,962-square-foot home on Randon Way in Santa Rosa sold for $827,500, a price per square foot of $422.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.