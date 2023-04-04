3-bedroom Santa Rosa house sells for $840,000

A 1,657-square-foot house built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located at 3691 Hemlock Street in Santa Rosa was sold on March 14, 2023, for $840,000, or $507 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Miller Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,028-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $419.

In January 2023, a 1,251-square-foot home on Holly Park Way in Santa Rosa sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $556.

A 1,604-square-foot home at 3640 Perk Place in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $769,000, a price per square foot of $479.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.