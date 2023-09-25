Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $850,000 for a house

A 1,158-square-foot house built in 1952 has changed hands.

The property located at 5765 Cuneo Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 1, 2023, for $850,000, or $734 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.