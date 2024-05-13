Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $850,000 for a single-family residence

1039 Stevenson Street (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 1039 Stevenson Street in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,528-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on April 18, 2024.

The $850,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot.

This single-story home offers a spacious layout with six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 10,018-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Bush Street in Santa Rosa in October 2023 a 1,996-square-foot home was sold for $822,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,109-square-foot home at 1002 Vallejo Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In December 2022, a 903-square-foot home on Brookwood Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $631. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.