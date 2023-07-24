Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $855,000 for a 2-bedroom home

The property located at 3207 Broken Twig Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023 for $855,000, or $464 per square foot. The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 1,843 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property encompasses a generous 9,583 square feet of land.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 3,045-square-foot home at 3229 Cobblestone Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,199,000, a price per square foot of $394. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In February 2023, a 3,770-square-foot home on Chanate Road in Santa Rosa sold for $1,390,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

On Castlerock Court in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,992-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $301. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

