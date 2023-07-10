Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $856,000 for a house

A house located at 205 Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,870-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on June 22, 2023, for $856,000, or $458 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 6,969 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,870-square-foot home at 6716 Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $740,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,345-square-foot home on Belhaven Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,456-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

