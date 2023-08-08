Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $859,000 for a single-family residence

The spacious property located at 8250 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 21, 2023. The $859,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,212 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. Situated on a spacious 9,147-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In February 2023, a 2,005-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,065-square-foot home at 366 Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $902,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,212-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.