Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $859,000 for a single-family residence

A 1,604-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located at 409 Ridgegreen Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 5, 2023, for $859,000, or $536 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,105-square-foot home was sold for $749,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,080-square-foot home on Wild Oak Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,160,000, a price per square foot of $558. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,870-square-foot home at 422 Hillsdale Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $428. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.