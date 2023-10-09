Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $860,000 for a single-family residence

1655 Monterey Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1655 Monterey Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 22, 2023 for $860,000, or $433 per square foot.

The house, built in 1949, has an interior space of 1,985 square feet.

This single-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house includes an attached two-car garage.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Matanzas Road in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 2,434-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,104-square-foot home at 1533 Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa sold in September 2023 for $1,349,000, a price per square foot of $641. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,893-square-foot home on Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,033,500, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

