Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $868,000 for a duplex

A 1,813-square-foot house built in 1955 has changed hands. The property located at 1635 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 3, 2023. The $868,000 purchase price works out to $479 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.