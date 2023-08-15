Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $872,000 for a single-family home

The property located at 477 Oak Brook Court in Santa Rosa was sold on July 26, 2023. The $872,000 purchase price works out to $622 per square foot. The house, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,401 square feet. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.3-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,057-square-foot home at 456 Oak Brook Lane in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,230-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,785-square-foot home was sold for $599,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.