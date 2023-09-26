Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $880,000 for a 4-bedroom home

1516 Matanzas Road (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 1516 Matanzas Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 6, 2023. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $362 per square foot.

The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,434 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Lornadell Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,384-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 2,893-square-foot home on Ronne Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,033,500, a price per square foot of $357. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,829-square-foot home at 1898 Bennett Meadows Lane in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $506. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

