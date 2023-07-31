Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $896,000 for a 4-bedroom home

A 1,886-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands. The property located at 2037 Woodside Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 10, 2023. The $896,000 purchase price works out to $475 per square foot. This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. Situated on a spacious 7,840-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Beverly Way in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,853-square-foot home was sold for $991,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,045-square-foot home on Mayten Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $741,000, a price per square foot of $362. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,506-square-foot home at 1516 Hexem Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $554. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

