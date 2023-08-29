Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $900,000 for a house

The spacious property located at 4949 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 10, 2023. The $900,000 purchase price works out to $338 per square foot. The house, built in 1961, has an interior space of 2,660 square feet. This single-story home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a detached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 3,240-square-foot home at 5030 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $2,500,000, a price per square foot of $772. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,582-square-foot home on Hidden Oaks Road in Santa Rosa sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hidden Oaks Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,552-square-foot home was sold for $1,025,000, a price per square foot of $660. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

