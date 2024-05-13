Sale closed in Santa Rosa: $901,500 for a single-family residence

8853 Oak Trail Court (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 8853 Oak Trail Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 24, 2024 for $901,500, or $445 per square foot.

The house, built in 1981, has an interior space of 2,027 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In December 2023, a 1,230-square-foot home on Acorn Place in Santa Rosa sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $476. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,391-square-foot home at 180 Mountain Vista Place in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,025-square-foot home was sold for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $691. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

